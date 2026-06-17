ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

A Florida hospital is using Palantir to catch sepsis earlier, it’s saved 866 lives so far (Skye Jacobs, June 10, 2026, Techspot)

The system is estimated to have helped save 886 lives since August 2022. Sepsis is notoriously difficult to catch early. It can begin with small shifts in vital signs that do not immediately stand out – slight increases in heart rate, minor temperature changes, subtle indicators that can easily be lost in the noise of a busy hospital floor. Once it takes hold, though, it can escalate quickly, triggering organ failure and, in many cases, death. Roughly one in five patients diagnosed with sepsis does not survive.

The approach at Tampa General is built around catching early signals before they develop into a crisis. The hospital partnered with Palantir to use its Foundry platform alongside existing clinical systems.

The result is a continuous stream of aggregated data pulled from electronic health records, lab results, clinician notes and bedside monitors. Instead of sitting in separate systems, that data is unified and presented in real time through a centralized dashboard that tracks roughly 1,000 patients at once.