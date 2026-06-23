PRETTY FANCY SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS:

Counter-drone tech is gaining major traction (Stephen Bryen, June 15, 2026, Asia Times)

The Ukrainian solution that has gained the most attention is called Sting. It was developed in Ukraine by a volunteer engineering group called Wild Hornets.

It is a bullet-shaped 3-D printed aerodynamic frame featuring a pursuit speed of 213 mph (343 km/h) and a service ceiling of around 10,000 feet (3,000 meters). Its operational radius is about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles). It is equipped with a home-built thermal imaging camera so it can take down enemy drones at night.

The Sting interceptor costs US$2,100. Ukraine has developed several specialized interceptor brigades (e.g., the 412th Nemesis Brigade), which claim a 95% success rate. The system is operated by a pilot, but the latest versions feature autonomous interception using an automation layer in the Sting software.

The AI computer vision module can lock onto the silhouette of an enemy drone, such as the Geran 2, and navigate autonomously relieving the pilot of target responsibility.



Ukraine uses a system called Hornet Vision, a remote control architecture, meaning the pilot/operators can be far away from the front line, so the Russians cannot target them easily.

Ukraine has a number of advantages over the Russians. It has remote operators/pilots who are good at what they do. It can locally source important drone components, especially thermal imagers. It has talented software engineers with high motivation. And it has considerable battlefield experience.