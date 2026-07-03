MAC MAKE BIG MAC:

Generative artificial intelligence creates delicious, sustainable, and nutritious burgers (Vahidullah Tac, Christopher D. Gardner & Ellen Kuhl, 2026, Science of Food)

Using burgers as a model system, the generative AI rediscovers the classic Big Mac without explicit supervision and generates novel burgers optimized for deliciousness, sustainability, or nutrition. Compared to the Big Mac, its delicious burgers score the same or better in overall liking, flavor, and texture in a blinded sensory evaluation conducted in a restaurant setting with 101 participants; its mushroom burger achieves an environmental impact score more than an order of magnitude lower; and its bean burger attains nearly twice the nutritional score. Together, these results establish generative AI as a quantitative framework for learning human taste and navigating complex trade-offs in principled food design.