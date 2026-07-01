SPEAKING AS A wasp…:

New humanoid robot built for companionship with 90% accuracy in recognizing emotions (Jijo Malayil, Jul 01, 2026, Interesting Engineering)

The full-size humanoid features 88 degrees of freedom and a dual-pivot biomimetic cervical spine that enables it to reproduce up to 90 percent of fundamental human movements. It is powered by what UBTech describes as the world’s first emotion-aware LLM for long-term companionship, capable of identifying more than 20 fine-grained emotional states with over 90 percent accuracy.