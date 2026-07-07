PHILADELPHIA:

A Singular Dream: Huck Finn’s America Turns 250 (Cassandra Nelson, June 30, 2026, Religion & Liberty)

Violence in the novel stems from any number of motivations: institutionalized racism, aristocratic family feuds, an abusive parent’s perverse envy of their child, squabbles among thieves and outlaws over money and honor, and the kind of guilty, hangdog groupthink that makes a mob want to preemptively shoot someone “in the back, in the dark” before they can themselves be shot, since that sort of cowardly attack is “just what they would do.”

Though Huck chafes against the strictures of civilization, the starched collars and lengthy Sunday morning homilies that keep him from moving as freely as he’d like, Morrison correctly perceived that he is “running not from external control but from external chaos. Nothing in society makes sense; all is in peril.”

Our own civic moment, alas, feels similarly fraught.

When society is as likely to harm as to help, the crux of the novel becomes what—or rather who—can provide emotional security and physical safety for Huck on his journey. Nature provides some relief, but not much. More than once, thunderstorms, strong river currents, and gigantic steamboats threaten to (or actually do) destroy Huck’s raft.

Freedom and peace emerge not from the river or the rambling life per se but from the benevolent actions of good people.

Most famously, Huck finds solace and companionship in Jim, a runaway slave. Though neither man is legally in control of his own fate—Huck because he has not yet reached the age of majority and Jim because of the color of his skin—each recovers a sense of agency and worth by caring for the other. They are separated and reunited more than once on their meandering journey. Each time, their joy and relief upon reuniting is palpable: “It was Jim’s voice—nothing ever sounded so good before.”