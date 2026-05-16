PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:

Floating wave energy converter deployed at sea to test performance in challenging environments (Prabhat Ranjan Mishra, May 16, 2026, Interesting Engineering)



Called MARMOK A 5, the wave energy converter (WEC) will be electrically connected to the network through the Lab platform, integrated into the BiMEP infrastructures.

The device will be evaluated in real operating conditions, with the aim of verifying its performance, robustness, reliability and ease of maintenance in the demanding marine environment. The data obtained will be fundamental to evaluate the design and move towards future pre-commercial phases of the technology.