SHE’D HAVE BEEN A CONSERVATIVE ON THE WARREN/BURGER COURT:

Kagan Says Supreme Court Has Stood Up to Trump in Key Cases (Abbie VanSickle, July 23, 2026, NY Times)

“I think that is a bad rap,” Justice Elena Kagan said during an appearance in Washington State, at an annual gathering of judges and lawyers who work in the judiciary’s Ninth Circuit.

“Is this court very conservative?” she continued. “Does it do a bunch of things that are out of the playbook of the conservative legal movement that I think are deeply wrong? Yes.”

“But,” she added, “is this court kind of a puppet for the current administration? I think definitely not.”