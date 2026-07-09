NET ZERO IS INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Drone warfare turning oil from asset to liability: Both Ukraine and Iran wars have shown oil shipping, refining and infrastructure are highly vulnerable to drone attacks (Bill Mckibben, July 9, 2026, Asia Times)

But if our attack on Iran has made other nations demonstrably more nervous about relying on the import of hydrocarbons, Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s petroleum network should make them nervous about depending on the stuff even if they don’t have to bring it in from afar. It turns out that in the drone age it’s a very risky business, because it relies on colossal pieces of infrastructure that can’t be easily defended.