Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN YOU EXPECT:

By Orrin Judd

US nuclear fusion firm begins installing final 48-ton vacuum vessel half for net energy (Aman Tripathi, May 15, 2026, Interesting Engineering)

The completed 96-ton steel chamber is designed to house plasma heated to 100 million degrees Celsius. CFS plans to start operations in 2027, with the objective of achieving a net energy gain, known as Q>1, where the machine produces more energy than it consumes.

“Ultimately, the goal of SPARC is to get to Q>1 as fast as we can so that we can get to the next step — to build ARC, our fusion power plant,” said CFS Chief Science Officer and Co-founder Brandon Sorbom in a press release.

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