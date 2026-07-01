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Energy

THAT WAS EASY:

By Orrin Judd

US fusion startup makes history by converting plasma energy directly into electricity (Aman Tripathi, Jul 01, 2026, Interesting Engineering)


An experimental fusion reactor in Madison, Wisconsin, has achieved a technical milestone by converting plasma energy directly into usable electricity for the first time in the private sector. The successful trial used the Wisconsin HTS Axisymmetric Mirror, a research device operated alongside the University of Wisconsin-Madison. […]

Kieran Furlong, the chief executive officer of Realta Fusion, noted that while the concept has long been a subject of theoretical discussion in the industry, this test represents the initial practical application of the method on an operational fusion device by a private firm.

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