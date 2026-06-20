ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

The Victory Could Go to Clean Energy: Sunlight travels 93 million miles to reach the Earth, and none of it goes through the Strait of Hormuz. (Bill McKibben, 6/19/26, The Crucial Years)

As of now, with the Iran debacle receding and El Niño looming, we can say a few things with certainty:

The cheapest power on earth comes from the sun and wind, and everyone but us seems to have realized it



That clean power gives us some hope of dealing with the climate crisis that threatens our future, not to mention our insurance premiums



That clean power does not involve us in foreign wars



And the only important person on earth who does not agree with 1, 2, and 3 is Donald Trump, who is being daily proven wrong on exactly everything.