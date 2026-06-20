Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

By Orrin Judd

The Victory Could Go to Clean Energy: Sunlight travels 93 million miles to reach the Earth, and none of it goes through the Strait of Hormuz. (Bill McKibben, 6/19/26, The Crucial Years)

As of now, with the Iran debacle receding and El Niño looming, we can say a few things with certainty:

The cheapest power on earth comes from the sun and wind, and everyone but us seems to have realized it


That clean power gives us some hope of dealing with the climate crisis that threatens our future, not to mention our insurance premiums

That clean power does not involve us in foreign wars

And the only important person on earth who does not agree with 1, 2, and 3 is Donald Trump, who is being daily proven wrong on exactly everything.

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