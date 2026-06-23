Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

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IDEOLOGY, NOT SCIENCE:

By Orrin Judd

Misinformation in Intro Psych Textbooks: We’re still misleading students, the general public, and ourselves (Steve Stewart-Williams, Jun 23, 2026, Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter)

Among other things, many intro psych textbooks gloss over flaws in famous studies such as the Stanford Prison Experiment; misrepresent areas like evolutionary psychology; present highly contested but left-friendly ideas like stereotype threat as settled science; promote psychological myths such as that violent video games cause real-world violence; and ignore exaggerations and distortions in famous case studies like that of Phineas Gage and Kitty Genovese.

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