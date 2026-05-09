Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Just So Stories

SILLINESS EVOLVES:

By Orrin Judd

If wings came before flight, what were they for? (Lily Burton, 5/08/26, Science News)

In the experiments, Jablonski, now at the Museum and Institute of Zoology of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, and his colleagues focused on small, feathered dinosaurs called pennaraptorans. The animals’ “protowings” were unlikely to have supported flight, says Minyoung Son, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The surface area of the wings, he says, would have been too small to create the aerodynamic force needed to lift pennaraptorans off the ground, and the ranges of their wing joints would also have limited their movements. Plus, Son says, feathers need to have an asymmetrical shape to be aerodynamic, and based on the fossil record, these dinosaurs “don’t have the aerodynamic feathers yet.”

Related Post

Just So Stories

THE SILLINESS OF DARWINISM:

Identitarianism Just So Stories

NEVER “JUST TRUST THE SCIENCE”:

Just So Stories

DARWINISTS ARE AN ENDLESS SOURCE OF AMUSEMENT:

You Missed

Identitarianism

MOURNING THE BANTUSTANS:

Energy

THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN YOU EXPECT:

Just So Stories

SILLINESS EVOLVES:

Malthusianism

PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.