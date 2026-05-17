Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Just So Stories

JUST A CHOICE OF WHO YOUR GOD IS:

By Orrin Judd

The Irony of Richard Dawkins and AI Consciousness (John Mac Ghlionn, 5/12/26, Splice Today)


Richard Dawkins made his living telling religious believers that their feelings weren’t facts. The calming influence of prayer, the sense of being heard, the conviction that some greater mind was paying attention—none of it counted as evidence, he argued, because human brains are pattern-recognition machines that hallucinate agency in the static. He helped popularize a name for the bug: hyperactive agency detection. We see intent in coincidence. We see God in the gap.

Recently, the 85-year-old biologist published an essay in UnHerd announcing that he’d spent an ungodly amount of hours chatting with an Anthropic chatbot named Claude. He decided the chatbot was conscious, renamed it Claudia, and felt he’d made a friend. There’s comedy in this…

Related Post

Just So Stories

THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:

Just So Stories

SILLINESS EVOLVES:

Just So Stories

THE SILLINESS OF DARWINISM:

You Missed

Sex

FADS COME, FADS GO:

Homocentric Universe

IT IS OBSERVED, THEREFORE IT AM:

Law/Crime

CLAUSE AND EFFECT:

Just So Stories

JUST A CHOICE OF WHO YOUR GOD IS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.