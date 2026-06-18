PAR FOR THE MALTHUSIAN COURSE:

Over 100,000 Kids Have Died Due to Greenpeace Blocking Genetically Enhanced Rice, New Calculation Shows (Ronald Bailey | 6.17.2026, reason)



Greenpeace and its activists allies have blocked for more than two decades the adoption of Golden Rice, which is genetically enhanced to produce the vitamin A precursor beta-carotene. The result, according to new calculations by DC Abundance founder and research director at the Golden Gate Institute for AI Abi Olvera, is that “delay has killed about 106,000 children and left another 210,000 to 425,000 blind.”

Her conservative calculations of the deaths and disabilities caused by Greenpeace’s scientifically ridiculous opposition to Golden Rice are focused on 11 countries in which the consumption of rice makes up a significant proportion of their people’s diets.