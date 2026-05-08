PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:

The Simon Abundance Index 2026: Earth was 536.4 percent more abundant in 2025 than it was in 1980.(Marian L Tupy and Gale Pooley, Apr 22, 2026, Doomslayer)

The Simon Abundance Index (SAI) measures the relationship between resource abundance and population. It combines the per-person abundance of 50 basic commodities with the size of the world’s population into a single number. The index began in 1980 with a base value of 100. In 2025, the SAI stood at 636.4, indicating that resources have become 536.4 percent more abundant over the past 45 years. All 50 commodities in the dataset were more abundant in 2025 than they were in 1980. The global abundance of resources increased at a compound annual growth rate of 4.20 percent, thus doubling every 17 years.