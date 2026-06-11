IT IS WEALTH THAT THEY HATE:

The Economist Who Wants To Make the World Poorer: Thomas Piketty’s plan is a comprehensive program for global managed decline dressed up in the language of climate justice and equality. (Veronique de Rugy | 6.11.2026, reason)

Piketty’s plan would cap gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in wealthy countries at roughly $69,000, far less than America’s current $94,430. The plan would also limit annual global economic growth to between 0 percent and 0.5 percent. Monsieur Piketty would allot only 0.115 percent annual growth to the U.S, whose GDP has expanded by more than 3 percent on average since 1930. This would hurt not just the billionaires but every American.

The plan would mandate an international three-day work week and reduce construction activity by 70 percent, manufacturing by 87 percent, and even leisure-sector activity by 58 percent. There would be massive and punishing trade actions against noncompliant countries.