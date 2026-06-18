IT’S A UNIPOLAR WORLD:

World Cup fans from around the globe share 1st US food experiences on social media (Kelly McCarthy, June 17, 2026, Good Morning America)

The diplomatic power of American food has become a breakout star of World Cup content on social media.

From massive trays of traditional Texas barbecue to late night orders at Waffle House, thousands of tourists who have flocked to the U.S. for the first time to attend 2026 FIFA World Cup matches are obsessing over their first taste of American food and dining culture.

World Cup visitors react to beloved American foods

Before international tourists even stepped foot in stadiums hosting the various World Cup matches this month, they had begun filling social media feeds with videos of themselves trying new favorite bites from fast food chains, discovering free refills on drinks, and deli sandwiches at regional grocery stores.