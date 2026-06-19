IRISH NEED NOT APPLY:

Tartan Army winning hearts and influencing people across Boston: No Scotland, no party: skirling bagpipes and swirling kilts — and a formidable performance in the bars — are charming New Englanders (David Leask, June 17 2026, Times uk)

Boston bars have been allowed to stay open extra late under special licensing rules — hailed as the “Tartan Army Bill” — and have enjoyed roaring trade. One Irish pub said takings were triple that of St Patrick’s Day. Sam Adams Boston Taproom ran out of beer. Manager Billy DeCain told NBC Boston: “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

But it was one waitress who spelled out how much the business meant. Identifying herself as Kale, she took to TikTok to say she had earned nearly $1,000 in a single shift in which she was “absolutely whacked”. She was instantly converted by the Tartan Army. “I am rooting for them,” she said. “Let’s go Scotland.”