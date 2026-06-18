WHEN LAWRENCE, KS BECAME AN ALGERIAN SUBURB:

Scottish Fans Remind America How to Celebrate (Henry Zavalick, June 17, 2026, American Spectator)

Boston has once more been occupied by the United Kingdom, albeit rather happily this time. For the last week, tens of thousands of “Tartan Army” soldiers have descended on the city with World Cup zeal, good cheer, and an unparalleled thirst for beer. The occasion, of course, is Scotland’s first appearance in the World Cup since 1998, accompanied by its first World Cup victory since 1990 after June 13’s 1-0 win over Haiti.

Scotland’s first World Cup win in 36 years led to an impromptu victory lap of the city, bagpipes and all, and historic sales for restaurants and pubs. A full parade of raucous, singing Scots with bagpipes and kilts marched to Fenway Park on Sunday, where they threw in support for the Red Sox against the Texas Rangers. The Scottish fans have brought an animated energy to the city of Boston, and its residents have embraced it for the singular event that it is.