ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

The Tiny Solar Panel That Could Change America (Robinson Meyer, 6/14/26, NY Times)

At least 30 states have passed legislation to legalize these plug-in solar kits or are considering similar bills. The idea has wide appeal: Last year, Republican-led Utah became the first state in the country to allow plug-in solar sales.

Although these kits are modest in scale, they have the potential to change how Americans understand and consume energy. More states should get on board with them as part of a broader campaign to transform how our country harnesses renewable and zero-carbon power.

There are a few good reasons America should embrace balcony solar. For one, it will expand access to a clean power source that’s playing an increasingly important role in the global energy system. After a decade of staggering cost declines, solar has become a powerhouse: Last month, the United States — despite the Trump administration’s meddling with renewable energy projects — generated more electricity from solar than from coal power for the first time ever.