DARWINISTS ARE AN ENDLESS SOURCE OF AMUSEMENT:

The Father of Memetics Has Become a Meme About AI Psychosis: One more unfortunate soul falls for The Claude Delusion. (AJ Dellinger, May 5, 2026, Gizmodo)

Dawkins says he spent three days with Claude (renamed Claudia, and if you want to read anything into why Dawkins responded so positively to a woman who told him everything he wanted to hear, we’ll leave that to you). He apparently handed his chatbot instance a copy of his novel and asked it questions about the text, for which it happily heaped praise onto him.

By the end, Dawkins was insisting to Claude that it had consciousness, even though it apparently rejected the idea.