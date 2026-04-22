ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

The end of oil? As fuel shocks cascade, 53 nations gather to plan a fossil fuel phaseout (The Conversation, April 21, 2026)

US President Donald Trump is a longtime climate denier and oil industry ally, who sums up his own energy policy as “drill, baby, drill”. Yet he is doing more than almost anyone to speed up the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy and electric vehicles (EVs).

After the US and Israel struck Iran in late February, Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz and triggered the largest disruption of oil supply in history.

Ironically for Trump and his oil industry donors, this crisis may be an irreversible tipping point for clean energy.