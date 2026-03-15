THE FULLNESS OF OUR POST-LABOR DAYS:

The Time Will Pass Anyway: Naomi Kanakia’s “What’s So Great About the Great Books?” (Henry Begler, Mar 13, 2026, A Good Hard Stare)



You don’t get much free time in this short life. Ten percent of your total span on earth, perhaps, depending on your job, family status, income, and other obligations. Competing for that limited chunk of hours is an endless array of activities, more options than have ever been available in human history: you could work your way chronologically through the entire history of filmed entertainment, you could learn an instrument, you could garden, you could juggle, you could cook elaborate meals, you could ingest Chinese research chemicals from the internet. How is one to choose?