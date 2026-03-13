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Technology

IF IT TASTES LIKE BEEF, IT’S BEEF:

By Orrin Judd

3D-printed chocolate and lab-grown meat tipped for our tables (Adam Vaughan, March 13 2026, the Times)

Meat cultivated in laboratories, long hailed as an ethical and greener alternative to animals reared on farms, should come much sooner. The FSA is undertaking risk assessments on two cultivated meat applications: a chicken product from the start-up Vital Meat and a duck alternative from Suprême SAS. Both are ultimately owned by the French firm Gourmey.

Scientists hope to complete safety evaluations for the lab-grown meat by February next year, paving the way for potential ministerial approval and products appearing on supermarket shelves.

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