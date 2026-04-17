VACCINS TO THE rIGHT, AI CENTERS TO THE lEFT:

The Age-Old Urge to Destroy Technology: The book “Techno-Negative” reminds us that resistance to new inventions has existed in some form across millennia. (Kyle Chayka, April 8, 2026, The New Yorker)

Our go-to tale of resistance to technology is the story of the Luddites: In England in the early nineteenth century, skilled weavers and craftsmen found their livelihoods threatened by automated machinery, so they began to attack textile factories, destroying the machinery with hammers. Less familiar are the revolutionaries who used large clubs to smash thousands of hanging lanterns on the streets of Paris in 1830, in rebellion against gas lights as a form of state surveillance; or the Committee for the Liquidation or Subversion of Computers, a.k.a. CLODO, a gang that set fire to magnetic data cards and computer programs in the Toulouse offices of Philips Informatique in 1980. Members of the latter group identified themselves as information-technology workers and described their attack as “an intelligent act of sabotage,” opposing the “dangers of IT and telematics.” (The French, with their strong culture of protest, seem particularly adept at fighting the encroachments of technology.) CLODO continued to express their dissent by bombing the regional computer archives of Haute-Garonne, decrying a “society where we connect like trains in a rail yard, desperately hoping to reduce chance.” They saw digital recordkeeping as a kind of existential imprisonment, locking humanity in a cage of data. As invention rolls on, so do ingenious acts of destruction, attempts to halt so-called technological progress in the name of the organic and the soulful.