Robotics/AI

THE FUTURE ALREADY HAPPENED…AGAIN:

By Orrin Judd

AI is the future of warfare and US is in the lead (Stephen Bryen, February 17, 2026, Asia Times)


Recently AI has played an important role in several conflicts: the Gaza war (Operation Gideon’s Chariots); US-Israel operations against Iran (Operation Rising Lion); the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Venezuela (Operation Absolute Resolve); operations to locate and stop “rogue” oil tankers; and the Ukraine war, where AI is playing a major role.

If the US and Israel take action against Iran in the coming days, planning and operations would likely be supported by AI.

