Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Robotics/AI

THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN EXPECTED:

By Orrin Judd

Quantum computers to break our codes faster than expected (Craig Costello, April 13, 2026, Asia Times)


The changes are coming on two fronts. On one, tech giants such as IBM and Google are racing to build ever-larger quantum computers: IBM hopes to achieve a genuine advantage over classical computers in some special cases this year, and an even more powerful “fault-tolerant” system by 2029.

On the other front, theorists are refining quantum algorithms: recent work shows the resources needed to break today’s cryptography may be far lower than earlier estimates.

The net result? The day quantum computers can break widely used cryptography – portentously dubbed “Q Day” – may be approaching faster than expected.

Related Post

Robotics/AI

THE FUTURE HAPPENS WHILE YOU’RE DISMISSING IT:

Robotics/AI

aBOVE aVERAGE IS OVER:

Robotics/AI

THE REAL WORLD:

You Missed

Robotics/AI

THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN EXPECTED:

Anglospherics Uncategorized

NO IMAGO DEI? NO LIBERALISM:

Identitarianism

PROJECT 2026:

Baseball

LIES OUR TEACHERS TOLD US:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.