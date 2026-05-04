Brothers Judd Blog

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Robotics/AI

THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

By Orrin Judd

Consumers Prefer AI Music Until They’re Told It’s AI (Jana Friedrichsen, Julia Schwarz and Michel Clement, May 4, 2026, ProMarket)

In our final study from 2024, we conducted a similar experiment to study how listeners compared human-made songs to AI-generated ones. Our study varied whether songs were human-made or AI-generated (song origin) and whether the listener received this information or not for pop and electronic dance songs. In addition to listeners’ stated preferences, we also measured how much they were willing to pay to listen to the song as a second measure of preference. We found that listeners actually perceive AI-generated songs to be superior. However, if the music is disclosed to be AI-generated, their desire to relisten to the song and their willingness to pay decreases. This effect is mainly driven by pop listeners.

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