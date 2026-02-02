IF IT TASTES LIKE BEEF IT’S BEEF:

AI Translation Triumphs Over Human Translators in Korean Literary Contest (Park Jin-seong, 2026.02.02, Chosun Daily)

Recently, the Literature Translation Institute of Korea under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism conducted a blind test involving 16 domestic English literature professors. The test compared an English version translated by a professional translator and one translated by ChatGPT for the Joseon-era poet Jang Yu’s poem “Be Cautious When Alone (Shindokjam),” which is set to be exported to English-speaking regions. Without revealing which translation was done by whom, the professors were shown the original Korean text and the two translations and asked which was better. The results showed that 12 professors chose the ChatGPT translation, two selected the human translation, and two declared “undecidable.”