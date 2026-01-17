THE REFUGE OF THE INTELLECTUALS:

From Altars to Algorithms: How Science Became the New Religion (Narmin Khalilova, 1/09/26, Miskatonian)

Quantum mechanics is often invoked as a bridge between science and spirituality, but this invocation is usually misunderstood. Quantum theory does not validate mystical claims, nor does it re-enchant the universe in any simple way. What it does do is fracture the fantasy of absolute objectivity. Observation is no longer cleanly separable from reality; the observer is implicated in what is observed. This should have been an invitation to epistemic humility. Instead, it was largely absorbed into more sophisticated forms of control, probability, and prediction. Mystery was not embraced; it was operationalized. The contemporary scientific media landscape plays a decisive role in this transformation. Scientific findings are no longer presented as provisional, contested, and context-dependent. They are packaged as settled truths, moral imperatives, and identity markers. The language of “following the science” replaces the practice of understanding it. Dissent is not debated but moralized. Uncertainty is framed as danger rather than as the very condition of inquiry. In this way, scientism quietly takes on the psychological functions of religion: authority, orthodoxy, heresy, and reassurance in the face of existential anxiety.

This is not a conspiracy, nor is it simply hypocrisy. It is a response to a real human need. When traditional religion collapsed in many parts of the modern world, it left behind not only freedom, but also disorientation. Science filled that vacuum…