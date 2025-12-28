BECAUSE IT IS OBSERVED:

Ask Ethan: Why does something exist instead of nothing? (Ethan Siegel, 12/28/25, Big Think)

We are certain that “something” exists. We are certain that if you take away the particles and antiparticles and photons and quanta in a region of space, that empty space will still exist. If you move far away from any sources of mass or energy and clear the space of all external electric, magnetic, and gravitational fields, and prevent any photons or gravitational waves from entering that space, that “physical nothingness” will still exist in that region. And in that region, certain things cannot be removed:

there will still be quantum fields in the vacuum of that empty space,



the fundamental constants and underlying laws of physics will still exist in that empty space,



and there will still be a “zero-point energy” inherent to that space, and it will still possess a finite, positive, and non-zero value.



As far as we can tell, that’s as close to nothing as we can get within our Universe.

You might be able to imagine, in your mind, a state of pure nothingness that’s even more “nothing-like” than this, but that doesn’t represent anything physically real. There’s no experiment you can design that can create such a condition. The best we can say — assuming that we’re sticking to science and not moving into the realm of theology, philosophy, or pure imagination — is that the reason there’s something rather than nothing is that “nothing” cannot exist compatibly within our Universe. Of course, that leads back to the original question: why? And for that, dissatisfying though it is, science has no answer. The Universe is the way it is, and though we strive to understand it as best we can, we are compelled to be humble before the great cosmic unknown.