A CHOICE OF IDEOLOGIES:

One of the Largest Physics Surveys Ever Finds No One Agrees on Anything (Gayoung Lee, May 13, 2026,, Gizmodo)

“I think the most surprising finding was the gap between the public perception of scientific consensus and what scientists actually said when asked,” Niayesh Afshordi at the University of Waterloo in Canada and the Perimeter Institute, which co-managed the survey with APS, told Gizmodo. “Ideas often presented as the standard view, such as inflation, string theory, particle dark matter, or a constant dark energy, did not command overwhelming support. Inflation barely crossed 50%, while several of the others fell well below a majority.”