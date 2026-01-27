Brothers Judd Blog

Homocentric Universe

IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE WORD:

By Orrin Judd

Is Life a Form of Computation? (Blaise Agüera y Arcas, MIT Press Reader)


Although this is seldom fully appreciated, von Neumann was one of the first to establish a deep link between life and computation. Reproduction, like computation, he showed, could be carried out by machines following coded instructions. In his model, based on Alan Turing’s Universal Machine, self-replicating systems read and execute instructions much like DNA does: “if the next instruction is the codon CGA, then add an arginine to the protein under construction.” It’s not a metaphor to call DNA a “program” — that is literally the case.

THE REFUGE OF THE INTELLECTUALS:

BECAUSE IT IS OBSERVED:

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE WORD:

