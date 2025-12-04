Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Homocentric Universe

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

By Orrin Judd

China’s single-atom experiment settles the Einstein vs. Bohr debate with new precision (Neetika Walter, Dec 04, 2025, Interesting Engineering)

Using an exquisitely sensitive single-atom interferometer, researchers led by Pan Jianwei have brought Einstein’s 1927 thought experiment into the real world with unprecedented precision.

Their setup shows, once again, that the quantum world refuses to let us see everything at once.

Einstein had argued that it should be possible to determine a photon’s path without destroying its wave interference pattern.

Bohr countered that the universe simply doesn’t work that way as some of its properties are fundamentally incompatible in a single measurement. Nearly 100 years later, the Chinese team found nature siding with Bohr.

No observer, no material world.

Related Post

Homocentric Universe

IT’S A HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:

Homocentric Universe

THE NECESSITY OF BEING OBSERVED:

Homocentric Universe

THE DARN SCIENCE KEEPS LEADING TO DESIGN:

You Missed

Homocentric Universe

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

Sport

HOMING:

Neoconomics

FLIGHT IS A PRIVILEGE, NOT A RIGHT:

Robotics/AI

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.