WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

China’s single-atom experiment settles the Einstein vs. Bohr debate with new precision (Neetika Walter, Dec 04, 2025, Interesting Engineering)

Using an exquisitely sensitive single-atom interferometer, researchers led by Pan Jianwei have brought Einstein’s 1927 thought experiment into the real world with unprecedented precision.

Their setup shows, once again, that the quantum world refuses to let us see everything at once.

Einstein had argued that it should be possible to determine a photon’s path without destroying its wave interference pattern.

Bohr countered that the universe simply doesn’t work that way as some of its properties are fundamentally incompatible in a single measurement. Nearly 100 years later, the Chinese team found nature siding with Bohr.