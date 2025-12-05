YEAH, BUT IT TOOK A COUPLE YEARS…:

World’s largest polymer 3D printer helps speed construction of nuclear reactors parts (Georgina Jedikovska, Dec 05, 2025, Interesting Engineering)



US scientists have introduced a groundbreaking approach to building nuclear reactor components faster than ever before, using one of the world’s largest 3D printers.

The researchers at the University of Maine’s (UMaine) Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) utilized the super-sized polymer 3D printer to design enormous, precision-shaped concrete form liners.