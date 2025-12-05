Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Robotics/AI

YEAH, BUT IT TOOK A COUPLE YEARS…:

By Orrin Judd

World’s largest polymer 3D printer helps speed construction of nuclear reactors parts (Georgina Jedikovska, Dec 05, 2025, Interesting Engineering)


US scientists have introduced a groundbreaking approach to building nuclear reactor components faster than ever before, using one of the world’s largest 3D printers.

The researchers at the University of Maine’s (UMaine) Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) utilized the super-sized polymer 3D printer to design enormous, precision-shaped concrete form liners.

Related Post

Robotics/AI

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

Robotics/AI

IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Robotics/AI

THAT WAS EASY:

You Missed

Identitarianism

IDENTITARIANISM IS AN A-FRAME:

Robotics/AI

YEAH, BUT IT TOOK A COUPLE YEARS…:

Homocentric Universe

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

Sport

HOMING:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.