IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season ends, the future of forecasting is AI (Greg Allen, 11/29/25, NPR: Weekend Edition)

A week before the hurricane made landfall, however, forecast models disagreed on where it would go. One model that got it right — accurately predicting Melissa’s path and its category 5 intensity — was a new one: Google’s DeepMind AI-based hurricane model.

James Franklin, a former branch chief at the National Hurricane Center, analyzed how the forecast models performed this year, and says Google’s DeepMind outshone them all. “The model performed very, very well, which was very impressive,” he says. “It was the best guidance we saw this year.”