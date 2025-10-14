THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:

Claims of pure bloodlines? Ancestral homelands? DNA science says no. (Alvin Powell, September 18, 2025, The Harvard Gazette)



Human history is rife with contentions about the purity (and superiority) of the bloodlines of one group over another and claims over ancestral homelands.

More than a decade of work on ancient human DNA has upended it all.

Instead, Harvard geneticist David Reich said on Monday, increasingly sophisticated analysis of genetic material made possible by technological advances shows that virtually everyone came from somewhere else, and everyone’s genetic background shows a mix from different waves of migration that washed over the globe.