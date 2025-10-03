BECAUSE DARWINISM IS ANTI-SCIENTIFIC?:

A blue jay and a green jay mated, researchers say. Their offspring is a scientific marvel (CNN, September 29, 2025)

The bigger question scientists are puzzling over, though, is why does the mystery bird exist?

“We think it’s the first observed vertebrate that’s hybridized as a result of two species both expanding their ranges due, at least in part, to climate change,” said Brian Stokes, a doctoral student of biology at the University of Texas at Austin and first author of the study published September 10 in the journal Ecology and Evolution.