Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Deflation

NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

By Orrin Judd

Middle managers fade as AI rises (Emily Peck, 7/07/25, Axios)

There are now nearly six individual contributors per manager at the 8,500 small businesses analyzed in a report by Gusto, which handles payroll for small and medium-sized employers. That’s up from a little over three in 2019.

“It’s happening broadly across the economy,” Nich Tremper, a senior economist at Gusto, told Axios.
For small companies, a lot of this happened through attrition, he says. “Rather than replacing a manager, an existing one will just see an expanded scope.”

The massive inefficient expansion of management was how white men integrated women and minorities into the workforce without giving up our own jobs.

Related Post

Deflation

CAPITALISM IS IN ITS INFANCY:

Deflation

INFLATION IS A FUNCTION OF WAGES:

Deflation

CAIN WON:

You Missed

Deflation

NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

Anglospherics

ALWAYS STRUCK BY HOW MUCH HARDER IT IS TO BE A CRIMINAL THAN JUST BEING HONEST:

One Economy to Rule Them All

COVID WAS THE BEST BOOST SINCE Y2K:

Deflation

CAPITALISM IS IN ITS INFANCY:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.