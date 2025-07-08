NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

Middle managers fade as AI rises (Emily Peck, 7/07/25, Axios)

There are now nearly six individual contributors per manager at the 8,500 small businesses analyzed in a report by Gusto, which handles payroll for small and medium-sized employers. That’s up from a little over three in 2019.

“It’s happening broadly across the economy,” Nich Tremper, a senior economist at Gusto, told Axios.

For small companies, a lot of this happened through attrition, he says. “Rather than replacing a manager, an existing one will just see an expanded scope.”