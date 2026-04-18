…AND CHEAPER…:

Homes Today Vs. 1956 – What’s The Difference? (NICOLE MURRAY, 4/14/26, The Mortgage Note)

To start, American homes today are larger. Jeremy Horpedahl, an associate professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas, recently told The Mortgage Note that new single-family homes are twice as big in terms of square footage compared to 1956.

“Believe it or not, it costs roughly the same per square foot,” Horpedahl said.

Beyond that, Horpedahl says it’s all about the amenities. For example, in 1956, only 50% of new homes were equipped with a garage. In 2024, 96% were. The percentage of homes with central air systems and appliances has dramatically increased as well.