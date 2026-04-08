Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Deflation

…AND CHEAPER…:

By Orrin Judd

Economists Once Dismissed the A.I. Job Threat, but Not Anymore (Ben Casselman, April 3, 2026, NY Times)

In a working paper published this week, a team of researchers surveyed economists about their outlook over the next five and 25 years. Most expect the economy to grow a bit more quickly as A.I. improves, but not to diverge substantially from historical patterns. If the technology improves rapidly — a possibility they consider unlikely but plausible — they envision a far more drastic scenario with faster growth but also greater inequality and the disappearance of millions of jobs.

“Economists are certainly taking A.I. seriously,” said Ezra Karger, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago who was one of the study’s authors.

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Deflation

IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Deflation

…AND RICHER…:

Deflation

…AND CHEAPER…:

You Missed

Deflation

…AND CHEAPER…:

One Economy to Rule Them All

BUT WHAT DOES THE rIGHT/lEFT HAVE LEFT IF THEY ACCEPT THE FACTS?:

Music

“AGAINST THAT INCREDIBLE WEIGHT”:

Identitarianism

THE REVOLUTION EATS ITSELF:

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