IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Corporate Adviser Says the Ideal Number of Human Employees at a Company Is Zero (Joe Wilkins, Mar 8, 2026, futurism)

That, at least, seems to be the contention of Daniel Miessler, an outspoken cybersecurity engineer and AI booster. In a rambling post on his personal blog, Miessler takes the position that human workers are already obsolete, so the best thing we can do is accept it and fall in line with the AI revolution.

“My favorite way of capturing this: the ideal number of human employees inside of any company is zero,” he wrote. “That is the number that they’re trying to get to.”

He’s not just using hyperbole, he takes pains to clarify.

“When I say zero, I mean zero workers,” the AI wonk told Fortune in a followup interview. “As in factory [or] machine jobs. Like regular working people.”