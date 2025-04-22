INFLATION IS A FUNCTION OF WAGES:

US wage patterns during and after the pandemic: Insights from a novel data source [Jeff Nezaj (ADP Research), Nela Richardson (ADP Research) and Liv Wang (ADP Research)

Working Papers 25-5]



This paper adds to a growing body of evidence on the underlying determinants of pandemic and postpandemic wage patterns by leveraging private-sector payroll records from ADP Inc., a dataset that comprises more than 25 million employees, or about 1 in 6 workers in the United States. The paper finds that the pandemic’s disruption of industry sectors and workers drove large swings in pay growth as lower-wage workers left the labor force in the spring of 2020 and were hired back a year later. It also triggered a shift to larger year-over-year pay gains that so far have endured, albeit with some moderation.