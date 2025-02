This innovative flying taxi could completely transform city travel — here’s the surprising energy source that makes it possible (Simon Sage, February 1, 2025, The Cool Down)

Battery power is used during vertical take-off, after which the HAM III-2 switches to hydrogen power. Seating is available for two people, flight time is estimated at 40 minutes, range is set to 100 kilometers (about 62 miles), and cruising speed is about 112 miles per hour.