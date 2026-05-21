THE SUN SHINES ON THE SAME DOG ALL DAY EVERY DAY:

24/7 renewables could happen sooner than you think (Julian Spector, 21 May 2026, Canary Media)

As technology prices fall and industry prowess compounds, a new type of clean megaproject is starting to look not only possible but also economically attractive. These projects would load up the sunniest and windiest places on Earth with enough solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries to deliver ​“firm power” 24 hours a day.

Such firm renewable projects could already compete with the cost of building a new coal- or gas-fired power plant in many regions, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency. It may sound fanciful to American ears, but projects resembling what IRENA describes are already getting built elsewhere in the world.