YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:

Electric air taxis could soon replace short-haul flights — here’s how they’re moving closer to reality: One study recently estimated that urban congestion costs the U.S. nearly $120 billion per year in lost time and fuel (Rachel BeyerFebruary 20, 2025, The Cool Down)

Getting around cities is already tough. Roads are packed, and short-haul flights that are typically under 500 miles produce some of the most pollution per passenger mile. The VX4 aims to change that by replacing gas-powered flights and car commutes with zero-emission air travel. Rather than wasting time in traffic, commuters could fly across the city in just minutes. If these aircraft become widely used, they could do more than save time. They might also help reduce pollution in crowded urban areas.

A report from McKinsey & Company predicts that urban air travel could grow quickly.

That was easy.

