…AND CHEAPER…:

Researchers took the key weakness of renewable energy and made it a superpower: When they analyzed renewable energy supply and power demand at an ultra fine scale, the team discovered tremendous new opportunities for a low-cost, reliable green grid. (Sarah DeWeerdt, December 10, 2024, Anthropocene))

Skeptics of renewable energy development often point out that the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine. True enough, but when the sun isn’t shining in one place, the wind is often blowing there, or somewhere else that’s not too far away.

These patterns open up the possibility of complementarity: using different renewable energy sources to balance each other out across time and space.