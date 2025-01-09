EARLY STAGES:

This Is Not Late-Stage Capitalism (John Aziz, 8 Jan 2025, Quillette)

In fact, since Lenin’s day, capitalism has ascended to newer and higher forms. Lenin was wrong—imperialism was not its highest stage. Western economists developed new ways to balance the dynamism and economic opportunities of capitalism with the human desires for stability and predictability, and the need for jobs for the general population. In the wake of the Wall Street Crash of 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression, John Maynard Keynes published his seminal treatise proposing that governments adopt countercyclical economic policy: spend more heavily to create jobs and build infrastructure when unemployment is higher and the private sector is depressed and cut back when the market is booming and unemployment is already low.

One of the most influential critiques of communism was written by Friedrich Hayek, whose concept of informational efficiency highlighted capitalism’s unique strengths. In his 1945 essay “The Use of Knowledge in Society,” Hayek argues that the price system in a market economy is an unparalleled mechanism for coordinating dispersed knowledge. In a capitalist economy, prices reflect millions upon millions of individual decisions about supply and demand, and therefore act as signals that guide resource allocation dynamically and efficiently.

There is no such informational network in a centrally-planned communistic system. The knowledge needed to run an economy is not just statistical or aggregate; it is local, dynamic, and often tacit. For example, a small business owner’s understanding of their customers’ preferences or a farmer’s knowledge of local soil conditions cannot be easily centralised or standardised. The market leverages this dispersed knowledge through competition and price adjustments, whereas central planning is inherently rigid and prone to inefficiency.

Aside from a change in emphasis from government spending to monetary policy as the main countercyclical mechanism in the 1970s, capitalism with a few countercyclical adjustments has ruled the day from World War 2 until the present.