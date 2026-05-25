Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Cheeto Jesus One Economy to Rule Them All

AS IF HE WAS SECRETLY TRYING TO DISCREDIT THE ECONOMICS OF THE lEFT:

By Orrin Judd

The triple toll of Trump’s terrible tariffs: Ultimately, American workers and consumers suffer three different ways. (Tom Schaller, May 25, 2026, Public Notice)

Yes, tariff receipts temporarily ended up in Washington. But those taxes were paid indirectly, via increased retail prices, by every American who bought imported goods or products made from imported components. Yale Budget Lab estimated the price tag per American at $2,400 per year, which is almost how long tariffs were in effect until the Supreme Court’s February 20 decision. Because it’s nearly impossible for individual citizens to compute how much they paid in tariffs, no less apply for reimbursements, most will get nothing.

Related Post

One Economy to Rule Them All

ASSEMBLING STUFF WE INVENT IS WHAT COLONIES ARE FOR:

One Economy to Rule Them All

OPEN THE BORDERS:

One Economy to Rule Them All

ACHIEVING ABEL:

You Missed

Cheeto Jesus One Economy to Rule Them All

AS IF HE WAS SECRETLY TRYING TO DISCREDIT THE ECONOMICS OF THE lEFT:

Anglospherics

IF GEORGE HAD GIVEN US OUR OWN PARLIAMENT WE COULD HAVE AVOIDED THE WHOLE LESS:

One Economy to Rule Them All

ASSEMBLING STUFF WE INVENT IS WHAT COLONIES ARE FOR:

Anglospherics

DONALD WHO?:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.